STAPLES — Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) invites Region 5 residents to attend a public kickoff meeting to discuss transportation initiatives under Phase 2 of the Regional Transportation Coordinating Council (RTCC).
The event is being held Jan. 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE., Brainerd, with food provided to registered guests. This kickoff meeting will provide an update on what is being done during the Phase 2 implementation and allow for community members to share feedback.
R5DC was awarded an RTCC Phase 2 grant and has been designated as the implementing agency for Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena Counties. The purpose of a Regional Transportation Coordinating Council is to improve mobility for the “transportation disadvantaged” – older adults, individuals with disabilities, individuals with low incomes, and/or military veterans as well as all residents within the region.
The RTCC seeks to provide coordination between transportation providers, service agents and the private sector to fill transportation gaps, streamline access to transportation and provide individuals more travel options. RTCC’s will be responsible for coordinating regional transportation services through a network of public, private and non-profit transportation providers. The RTCC will also plan and implement strategies that meet the regional transit coordination needs.
Visit www.regionfive.org/events to register for this event.
For more information about RTCC, please contact Matt Kallroos by phone at 218-894-3233 or by email at mkallroos@regionfive.org, or visit: https://www.dot.state.mn.us/transit/grants/RTCC/index.html
