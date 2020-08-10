Moose stable in Voyageurs
While most Minnesota moose populations are on the decline, a group in Voyageurs National Park on Kabetogama Peninsula south of Rainy Lake is doing pretty well, despite climate change, disease, wolves and other factors that have reduced populations elsewhere.
One reason is that wolves in the park are choosing a different summer food: beavers. Beavers are so abundant in Voyageurs they’ve become the wolves’ primary choice, instead of adult moose or calves.
“It is much easier ... to catch a beaver than risk getting kicked by a moose,” says Tom Gable, project lead for the Voyageur Wolf Project.
The beaver population in the park is up to 10 times more than elsewhere in the state. Growing up to 60 pounds, an adult beaver can make a decent meal for a wolf. Other studies show wolves are proficient at fishing and actually stockpile fish when fishing is good, to be eaten when it slows down. Cameras also have caught wolves eating blueberries and regurgitating them for their pups. (Star-Tribune)
