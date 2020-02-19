Heartland Trail inches west
The city of Moorhead is backing efforts at the Minnesota Legislature to fund expansion of the Heartland Trail, a biking and hiking trail that begins in Cass Lake, runs through Park Rapids and is slowly heading west toward Moorhead. A bonding bill will soon include funding requests for several segments of trail.
The oldest segment of the Heartland, 49 miles between Cass Lake and Park Rapids, follows abandoned railroad beds that are now paved. Expansion westward will require land acquisition, since there are no more abandoned railroad beds. This may make expansion slow and patchy, with different parts moving ahead of others.
“We have to find other ways to route this trail,” said Dan Farnsworth, transportation planner with the Fargo-Mooread Metro Council. One idea is to align parts of it next to Hwy. 10. Even if it takes years to connect Moorhead and Park Rapids, the patchwork progress can provide benefits to outdoor enthusiasts, he added. (Brainerd Dispatch)
Spring flood forecast
The National Weather Service is keeping an aerial eye on how much snow is on the ground in parts of Minnesota and what that means for spring flooding. The forecast released last week says there’s a significantly elevated chance of flooding in the Upper Mississippi River and Red River watersheds. Aircraft flying over the snowpack use special detectors to determine the amount of water is in the snowpack. Since snow can be fluffy or compact, forecasters calculate a figure called snow water equivalent. This is critical to forecasting how much will drain into rivers and streams when the snow melts in the spring. (Minnesota Public Radio)
