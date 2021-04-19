Voyageurs wolf goes fishing
The Voyageurs Wolf Project in Voyageurs National Park has shared video footage of the world from a wolf’s perspective.
In video taken over a month’s time on a collared wolf, lead researcher Thomas Gable explains how the lone wolf not only knew how to hunt but also how to catch fish! The video shows the wolf eating three different fish caught in the Ash River.
“This revelation provides insight into how unique predation behaviors start, are learned, and persist in wolf populations,” Gable said. To view the video, go to voyageurswolfproject.org (Voyageurs Wolf Project)
