MnDOT sets public hearing for Akeley Hwy. 34 project
A public hearing will be held June 16, 6 p.m., at Akeley City Hall, to give residents a chance to offer comments and input on the Department of Transportation’s current Hwy. 34 reconstruction design through the city, scheduled for summer 2023. Cole Nelson, project manager will be on hand to explain the project and answer questions.
The project includes new sidewalk and pedestrian facilities, parking lanes, bituminous road surface, storm sewer, culvert replacements and ditch grading. A map of the proposed layout is available for review before the meeting at city hall during normal business hours. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
