Hiking trail founder dies

Tom Peterson, the “father” of the Superior Hiking Trail, has died at age 76. As a Minnesota DNR trails official, he helped create the trail back in the 1980s.

Rudi Hargsheimer, former head of the Superior Hiking Trail Association noted that Peterson “grew it from nothing in 1986 to 205 miles in length by 1993 before passing the torch to Association members who expanded it to today’s 300 miles plus.”

Peterson helped negotiate the trail construction process with government agencies and private landowners and then helped lay out the course with map and compass, in the days before GPS. (Northland Outdoors)

