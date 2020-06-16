Area paper mills idled
The Duluth paper mill Verso Corp. will be idled by the end of the month, putting 235 employees out of work and raising questions about the mill’s future. Verso’s plant in Wisconsin Rapids also has been closed.
In a statement, Verso said the closures were “driven by the accelerated decline in printing and writing paper demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The UPM Blandin mill in Grand Rapids was temporarily shut down in April, and the Sappi mill in Cloquet has announced revolving layoffs. (Duluth News-Tribune, Star-Tribune)
Hubbard County Fair canceled
The 125th Hubbard County Fair has been canceled. Russell Smith, president of the Shell Prairie Agricultural Association, said the decision was made after conferring with state and county officials including 4-H Extension Office and the Minnesota Federation of County Fairs.
“We do not believe that we will be able to successfully operate a 2020 fair in a financially responsible manner while maintaining public safety,” he explained. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
Hwy. 61 blocked by large tree
Early the morning of June 8, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office found a large tree blocking both lanes of Highway 61, near the county line. Officials speculate that someone cut the tree to block the possible spread of COVID-19 to Cook County by travelers.
On June 10, the first case of the virus was reported in Cook County.
“This type of action is reckless, dangerous and uncalled-for,” said Sheriff Pat Eliason in a statement, noting that if there had been a medical emergency, an ambulance would not have been able to get through. By Monday afternoon, the Minnesota Department of Transportation had cleared the road. (City Pages)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.