One tough bird!
A turkey slammed into the windshield and landed inside the cab of a semi traveling at highway speed on an Eagan interstate.
The collision occurred April 2 about 1:50 p.m. near Pilot Knob Road. The trucker pulled over and waved down a passing officer, who found the turkey still inside the cab. The officer removed the bird, and the turkey went on its way into a wooded area “like nothing happened,” said a police department spokesman.
The trucker was rattled but uninjured. The windshield, on the other hand, was badly damaged. (Star-Tribune)
Every person counts in census
As of April 1, Census Day, Minnesota and Wisconsin were tied for the best response rate nationwide at 46.4 percent. Most responses have been submitted online.
The 2020 census is serious business for Minnesota, since population count determines the number of seats a state has in the House of Representatives. Minnesota is on the cusp of losing one of its eight congressional seats.
Minnesota state demographer Susan Broder said that latest numbers suggest Minnesota could lose a seat by anywhere between 7,000 and 22,000 people but that this could be easily made up with a good count. (Minnesota Public Radio)
