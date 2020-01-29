Firefighters save homeowner
Backus firefighters saved the life of a Ponto Lake Township resident who was trapped by flames in the basement level of his home.
“The neighbors told us he was in the basement,” Said Fire Chief Jason Smith. “Two guys went down by the basement door ... and could see him in the doorway. He got out as far as he could and fell down. They had to grab him and drag him out of there.” The chief speculated that another minute or two and the man would have been dead or burned very badly.
Firefighters Michael Peterson and Tyler Smith were responsible for pulling the man from the building. The unidentified homeowner was very lucky and appreciative. He suspected the fire started in a container of ashes from his wood stove. (Echo Journal)
Nevis: more police coverage?
The city of Nevis averages 900-930 incident calls a year, according to Hubbard County Deputy Josh Oswald, who has asked the city council to consider adding an officer in the future.
By comparison, neighboring Akeley averages 300-350 calls a year. With Nevis growing and busier in the summertime, Oswald said he could see a need for extra help. He said he would like to attend budget meetings in the hear to come to discuss the issue.
Council member Rich Johnson suggested Oswald “put some numbers” together and bring them to the city budget meeting in July. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
