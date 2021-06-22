New park planned for Nary
A group of Helga Township residents are working to create a recreation site around the old Nary School. Local engineer Mike Karvakko and Helga Township Supervisor Kip Reinarz are leading the effort create a park with several amenities. Last winter’s ice rink was a tremendous success. With no rinks open in other towns because of COVID, 30-40 kids were skating every day.
Now Karvakko and Reinarz are proposing a full park with multi-use pavilion, playground equipment, community fire pit, horseshoe pit, sand volleyball court, trails and more. The park would be built on land around the Nary School, which hasn’t been used for educational purposes since the 1970s.
The Nary Heritage Park committee is working to raise funds and write grants. The cost estimate is $300,000; with about $170,000 raised so far. Helga Township has agreed to invest $100,000. (Bemidji Pioneer)
