No aerial winter elk survey

The DNR will not be conducting its annual winter aerial elk survey in northwest Minnesota due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Putting a DNR employee in a plane with a pilot doesn’t allow for 6-foot distancing, John Williams, DNR Northwest Region wildlife supervisor, Bemidji, explained.

Instead the survey will rely on reports from local residents in the Lancaster and Grygla areas.

As of last winter, the Lancaster herd was 102, up from 94 the previous year; the management goal is 50-60. The Grygla herd was down to 24, with a management goal of  30-38. (Bemidji Pioneer)

Wolves use ambush tactics

The Voyageurs Wolf Project in Voyageurs National Park is revealing more secrets about the lives of wolves, their prey and hunting tactics.

While wolves often hunt moose and deer in packs by outrunning and outlasting their prey, new research also shows they use sophisticated ambush tactics to catch and kill beavers, an important source of food during summer and early fall.

The Project documented how wolves will quietly wait 8-12 hours in a single spot, waiting for a beaver to pass by. The wolves have also figured out that beavers’ vision is very poor and they react to motion, not a stationary figure. The wolves also chose ambush sites downwind from the beaver and  as far away from the water as possible so the beaver doesn’t escape. Even so, fewer than one-third of ambush attempts were successful.

Earlier project reports revealed that wolves consume large quantities of blueberries in the summer. Videos documented wolves hunting for freshwater fish as a seasonal food source. (Minnesota Public Radio)

