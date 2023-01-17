After six weeks of treatment at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center, six bald eagles found poisoned last month were released Jan. 6 back into the wild. They were among 11 eagles found poisoned near an Inver Grove Heights landfill in early December.
All were suffering from pentobarbital poisoning, which is the primary agent used in euthanasia solutions. Carcasses of euthanized animals had recently been brought to the landfill.
The birds were extremely sick and one, which also had avian flu, died. Several others also suffered from lead poisoning. In some cases, staff had to physically remove the tainted meat from the eagles’ stomachs. One eagle was released Dec. 30, followed by the rest, after passing final medical and flight checks.
The Raptor Center treats about 1,000 injured and orphaned raptors a year and relies on public donations to operate. Nearly $2000 was raised to support the eagles’ rehabilitation. (MPR News)
Hubbard commiss. named
Hubbard County Dist. 4 Commissioner Dan Stacey has been named as a suspect in a sheriff’s office report that involves alleged criminal sexual conduct.
Stacey, of Akeley, is also transportation coordinator and a bus driver for the Nevis Public Schools. He is currently on non-disciplinary leave from the district while a pending complaint is being investigated by school officials, Superintendent Gregg Parks said.
Whether the school district’s investigation and the sheriff’s report are related is not known at this time, and Stacey has not been criminally charged. Stacey was unavailable for comment when contacted by media. Sheriff Corey Aukes, Hubbard County Attorney Jonathan Frieden and Superintendent Parks also either declined comment or had no information to share. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.