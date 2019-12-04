Crow Wing collects carcasses
Crow Wing County collected more than 3,000 deer carcasses at the county landfill during the hunting season, in an effort to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD) after one case was confirmed in Crow Wing’s wild deer population earlier this year. That case was the only one out of more than 11,000 deer tested over the last three years.
To prevent the spread of CWD from infected deer, Crow Wing decided to be pro-active and offered free carcass disposal. The carcasses will be incinerated in an attempt to prevent more cases. (Brainerd Dispatch)
Snowmobile crash
A 38-year-old Prior Lake man died around 8 p.m. Nov. 30 after his snowmobile crashed into a tree along the Paul Bunyan Trail north of Pequot Lakes.
According to Pequot Lakes police, two men were riding snowmobile south when a 2007 Yamaha Phazer operated by Andrew Novak left the trail and crashed into the tree. The second man called 911 and administered CPR. Emergency responders arrived and also tried unsuccessfully to revive the victim. The crash remains under investigation. (Brainerd Dispatch)
