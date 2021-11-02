Frizzell Furniture settles EEOC case
Frizzell Furniture Gallery, Walker and Bemidji, will pay $60,000 to a transgender job applicant after the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) found that the firm refused to hire the person when he applied last year at the Bemidji store.
Owner Dick Frizzell told The Star-Tribune that “we do not intend to discriminate against people” and that if a similar candidate applied now and was qualified, he would hire the person.
The retailer also will provide staff training and revise company policies on discrimination based on sex and gender identity.
The EEOC’s Minneapolis office investigation concluded that the applicant was rejected for a sales position because he is transgender, and that an unnamed hiring official said he would “not mix well with the customers.”
Frizzell was unsure who made the comment. The EEOC did not identify the hiring official or applicant. General manager Will Frizzell, who is in charge of hiring decisions, said he did not make the comment.
Dick Frizzell noted that the $60,000 payout will be covered by insurance, and that the business has absorbed additional expenses. (Star-Tribune)
