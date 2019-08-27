Pipeline protesters in Bemidji
Dozens of people protesting Enbridge Energy’s proposed Line 3 oil pipeline replacement rallied outside Enbridge’s Bemidji office Aug. 19.
Six members of the group chained themselves to a gate; the office then closed for the day. Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella said the demonstrators were left on their own and no arrests were made. (Bemidji Pioneer)
Hands-free law = citations
In the first week of Minnesota’s new hands-free law, officers cited 678 drivers statewide for holding cellphones or other devices while driving. Of those, 40 percent of citations originated in Hennepin County.
Most drivers admitted they knew about the hands-free law but said it was a hard habit to break. Distracted driving was a factor in crashes that killed 291 people on state roads between 2013 and 2019. There is a $50 fine for first offense and $275 for each violation thereafter. (Star-Tribune)
