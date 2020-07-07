Iron Range newspapers merge
The Mesabi Daily News and the Hibbing Daily Tribune will merge July 8 into one six-day newspaper, the Mesabi Triune, as the only newspaper based in northern Minnesota printed and delivered daily.
The Mesabi Tribune will be delivered six days a week, Tuesday through Sunday, as well as the Virginia and Hibbing Manney’s Shopper. The Chisholm Tribune Press will continue to be inserted into the Wednesday edition.
The Mesabi Tribune is owned by the Adams Publishing Group, which also owns the Pilot-Independent in Walker. (Hibbing Daily Tribune)
Duluth’s Greysolon Plaza sold
Duluth’s historic Greysolon Plaza in downtown Duluth has been sold for $17.45 million to Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions. Greysolon has 150 one-bedroom apartments that qualify for Section 8 rental assistance and low-income housing tax credits. The building, which opened as the Hotel Duluth in 1925, served as one of the city’s premier hotels for decades before its upper floors were converted into apartments in 1980.
The New Jersey-based property management company intends to continue to provide high-quality affordable housing for all income levels. (Duluth News Tribune)
