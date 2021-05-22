Middle of the night march
Twenty-five US Army soldiers attached to the Brainerd Army Recruiting Company and Minneapolis Recruiting Battalion gathered the evening of May 13 at the Paul Bunyan Trailhead in Nisswa for a good old-fashioned ruck march.
Dressed in full uniform with 25-pound rucksacks, the soldiers hiked a total of 18.6 miles in 4.5 hours, between 10 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., to a series of checkpoints and back.
“We’re doing it to qualify in a foreign army’s qualifications for the ruck march,” said Sgt. Kevin Barber, one of the supervising officers. The event tests a soldier’s preparedness by tackling a Norwegian foot march, or Marsjmerket, that Norwegian Army regulars routinely undertake.
By undertaking the challenge, US soldiers will have qualified for the same Norwegian distinction and earn a badge they can wear on their uniforms. Armed Services members often take up challenges from foreign militaries, which serves to familiarize US soldiers with tactics and techniques of their allies. (Brainerd Dispatch)
St. Luke’s vaccinates sailors
Staff from St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth helped 21 sailors on the Federal Bering get their long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month.
The Federal Bering is from the Marshal Islands and its crew members hail from India which is in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak. They had been unsuccessful in getting the vaccine at other stops along the Great Lakes until they got to Duluth and called St. Luke’s.
“We’ve all heard horror stories of a ship’s entire crew getting sick, and when I talked to the crew, they were getting desperate,” Captain Abraham Jose Valiaparambil explained. “Thank you so much for coming.”
“These vaccines can be the difference between life and death sometimes,” said Steve Sydow of Daniels Shipping, the port agent that facilitated the process. “The families back home can feel much better now that their loved ones got the vaccine.”
St. Luke’s staff administered the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Federal Agent was in Duluth to pick up grain to haul to Italy. (St. Luke’s Hospital news release)
