Essentia fires 49 employees

Essentia Health, the Duluth-based health care system, has dismissed 49 employees, system-wide, for not receiving a first dose of  COVID-19 vaccine or applying for an exemption by  Nov. 1

The terminations following Essentia’s August announcement that employees would be required to have either a first dose of  vaccine or file for an exemption by Oct. 1. Notices of  “intent to terminate” went out later in October. The 49 terminated individuals represent less than 1 percent of the 14,000 workforce.

In a statement, Essentia said it respected the employees’ decision and that they would be eligible for rehiring at Essentia if they change their minds. (Duluth News Tribune)

