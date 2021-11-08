Essentia fires 49 employees
Essentia Health, the Duluth-based health care system, has dismissed 49 employees, system-wide, for not receiving a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine or applying for an exemption by Nov. 1
The terminations following Essentia’s August announcement that employees would be required to have either a first dose of vaccine or file for an exemption by Oct. 1. Notices of “intent to terminate” went out later in October. The 49 terminated individuals represent less than 1 percent of the 14,000 workforce.
In a statement, Essentia said it respected the employees’ decision and that they would be eligible for rehiring at Essentia if they change their minds. (Duluth News Tribune)
