Oh, you turkeys!
About 70 Moorhead residents attended a recent public meeting to discuss the problems posed by wild turkeys in urban neighborhoods. Just how many turkeys live in the city is unclear, but they are often seen strolling sidewalks, blocking doors, roosting in trees and attacking humans and pets.
Some residents complained about turkey “filth” left on sidewalks and yards and blamed neighbors who feed the birds. Others said they enjoyed having the birds around. Most did agree that the population is getting out of control; but there was no consensus on what to do.
Moorhead had offered to relocate some birds to South Dakota, but that state decided not to take “urban birds” to repopulate rural areas. The city could ban feeding turkeys, ask the DNR for a permit to remove aggressive birds or possibly remove and destroy eggs. (Minnesota Public Radio)
Isle couple dead in vehicle
A husband and wife from Isle were found dead Jan. 7 in a partially submerged vehicle in Lakeside Township, Aitkin County, near Mille Lacs Lake.
The Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting an upside down vehicle in a water-filled ditch. The township is located along the east shore of the lake,on its northerly portion. First Responders found Paul and Teresa Debreto of Isle deceased inside the vehicle. The provisional finding of the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office was that the couple died of hypothermia. (Brainerd Dispatch)
