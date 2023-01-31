Kennedy Lake name OK'd near Benedict
A body of water located southeast of Benedict off Highway 200 will soon be officially named “Kennedy Lake,” with the approval of Lakeport Township, Hubbard County and the Department of Natural Resources.
The water basin was described by DNR hydrologist Darrin Hoverson as “a widening of Kabekona Rier,” but “it is a lake,” he told the Hubbard County Board Jan. 17.
The body of water will be named after Charles Gordon Kennedy, a U.S. Army Air Force staff sergeant and ball turret gunner on a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber during World War II. On his 29th mission, Kennedy’s plane was shot down and he spent the next eight months as a POW in Frankfurt, Germany until the end of the war.
The naming request was first made in 2021 by Gary Kennedy and Laurie Hooker, Charles’ children. Charles Kennedy, who died in 1995, worked for the WHA School District for 23 years. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
Highway 34 project is a ‘go’
Akeley’s long-awaited Hwy. 34 project is scheduled to begin in mid-July and end in mid-October, barring delays caused by bad weather or other issues.
To lessen the impacts on motorists and businesses, the project will be built in three stages: Stage 1, Pleasant Ave. to Franklin Ave., 4-5 weeks, pavement replacement; Stage 2, Graceson Ave. to Pleasant Ave., 5-6 weeks; and Stage 3, Hillside Ave. to Graceson Ave., 5-6 weeks.
Bids will be let March 24, with final project costs known in late April. Once the project is under way, updates will be available at www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/hwy34-akeley. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
