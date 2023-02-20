Hubbard County Commissioner Dan Stacey submitted his resignation Jan. 30, effective Feb. 1. The county board accepted it at their Feb. 7 meeting and authorized a special election to fill the seat.
Stacey, 59, of Akeley, has been named as a suspect in a sheriff’s report alleging criminal sexual conduct. He is also the transportation coordinator and a bus driver for Nevis Public Schools. He is also on non-disciplinary paid administrative leave from the school district while officials investigate a pending complaint. There is no information on whether the school’s investigation and the sheriff’s office report are related, and Stacey has not been criminally charged. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
First egg on DNR EagleCam
The DNR’s popular EagleCam is up and running, showing the nest of a bald eagle couple high in a tree somewhere in Minnesota. On Feb. 15, EagleCam watchers got a glimpse of this year’s first egg and a few days later, the second egg arrived. The nesting pair has been prepping the nest for weeks.
The camera starts streaming in November and eggs usually show up in February. Incubation takes about five weeks. Unfortunately only about half of bald eagles survive their first year. To visit the EagleCam, go to https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/features/webcams/eaglecam/ (Minnesota Public Radio)
