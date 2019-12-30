Kuhn is MN Deputy of the Year
Hubbard County Sheriff’s Deputy Seth Kuhn was named Minnesota Deputy of the Year and was awarded a Medal of Honor by the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association (MSB A).
Last February the Hubbard Sheriff’s Office was involved in a tragic incident in Nevis that included a double homicide and one deputy getting shot.
“I’ll flat out say it: [Kuhn] saved who knows how many other lives from being lost that night,” Sheriff Cory Aukes told the Hubbard County Board. Aukes nominated his deputy for the two distinctions, which were awarded at the MSBA winter conference. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
