Frank Lamb, Outstanding Sr.

“Mr. Akeley” as Frank Lamb is affectionately known, was honored by Living at Home of Park Rapids for being the Outstanding Senior. He will represent the area at the Minnesota State Fair later in August. (Park Rapids Enterprise)

CW Board denies rezoning

The Crow Wing County Board has denied a request by two property owners near Gull Lake Dam Road to rezone an area from residential to commercial status so their parcels could be used to rent out 10 storage containers. The request was opposed by many residents near the Gull Dam Road who felt the area was originally platted to be a residential neighborhood, not commercial. (Brainerd Daily Dispatch)

Hagg-Sauer Hall demo’ed

Demolition of BSU’s Hagg-Sauer Hall continues. A constrution crew razed the center of the building Aug. 15 and began work on the half connected to Bridgeman Hall.

According  to the BSU website, construction of a smaller, modern Hagg-Sauer Academic Learning Center and strategic improvements to redistribute faculty offices in four campus buildings will transform the student experience, avoid costly maintenance, reduce energy costs and give Bemidji State a newly energized and more efficient campus. (Bemidji Pioneer)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments