Amadeus Avis, age 15, of Backus, was honored \ for saving the life of a friend by riding his bike 3 miles out of town to check on him.
Avis’ friend works at Backus Locker but hadn’t shown up for work and nobody had heard from him for days. Avis rode his derelict bike to the man’s home and found him lying on the floor in the dark, unable to get up. Avis called 911; it was determined later that the man had suffered a stroke. He was flown to St. Cloud Hospital where he is recovering.
Backus emergency responders honored Avis by presenting him with a new mountain bike and a trophy. He was also recognized May 2 at the Backus City Council. The youth attends Pine River-Backus School. (Echo Journal)
Refinery knew about issues
An OSHA report says officials at Husky Refinery in Superior Wis., knew about equipment issues years before a 2018 explosion injured 36 refinery employees and contractors and forced evacuation of thousands of Superior residents. The refinery was preparing for a five week production break for maintenance when the explosion happened.
In August 2018 the U.S. Chemical Safety Board said internal wear on the spent catalyst slide vale likely caused the explosion by failing to separate air and hydrocarbons. The refinery was aware of the problem on that valve during past turnarounds for at least a decade. In the week leading up to the explosion, workers noted in operator logs that the valve was malfunctioning.
In 2021, Cenovus Energy bought Husky Energy; company officials say they have taken steps to improve safety (Star-Tribune)
