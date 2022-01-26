Former State Rep. Frank Moe, who served two terms in the State Legislature, died Jan. 12 at age 56 after a valiant battle with brain cancer. Moe represented Beltrami, Cass and Itasca counties from 2005-2008. He then moved from Bemidji to Grand Marais and was very involved in sled dog racing.
Frank Moe’s funeral will be held Saturday, Feb. 5 in Hovland at 11 a.m. with viewing at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4957 E. Hwy. 71, Hovland. An outdoor service will be held at 1 p.m., followed by a graveside service for family only. (Attendees are advised to dress warmly for the occasion.)
A Celebration of Life Program with potluck and bonfire will follow at the Hovland Town Hall, next to the church after the services. (Bemidji Pioneer, Northwoods Press)
Riverbend Skate Path, Warroad, is longest in the U.S.
What began in December 2020 as a three-quarter mile skate path connecting two neighborhood skating rinks on the Warroad River has now become the longest skate path in the U.S.
A group of volunteers called the Riverbender Crew has expanded the path from last year’s 2.7 miles to 5.2 miles. The previous record was a 4.5 mile skating path in Vermont.
It started when neighbors Craig Kennedy, Jared Olafson and brother Travis decided to connect their ice rinks so they could skate back and forth. Attaching plows to their ATVs, they plowed a 2.5 mile path averaging 12 feet in width. Then they learned that Vermont held the record for the longest skate path and decided to extend it to 5.2 miles to claim the title.
A broom attachment, donated for the winter by Ironhide Equipment, Grand Forks, has been crucial in keeping the path safe and revealing any cracks that might catch a skate. (Star-Tribune, Roseau Times)
