Coast Guard to the rescue
A Duluth family and their dog were rescued by the US Coast Guard April 27 when their boat began taking on water and the engine failed on Lake Superior near the Duluth shore.
Shortly before 3 p.m., Thomas and Sara Rheaume called 911 to say their 22-foot boat was in trouble about one-half mile south of the Aerial Lift Bridge.
The Coast Guard went out to the boat, helped restart the engine and secured the leak (probably caused when the boat hit submerged debris) and towed the vessel, with the couple, their 4-year-old son and pet on board, to safety. (Star-Tribune)
