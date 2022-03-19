The Brainerd City Council voted March 7 to solicit bids for updates to the historic Brainerd water tower, including a synthetic rubber roof. The roof will protect the tower from water intrusion that might create structural damage. Currently the century-old tower in downtown Brainerd is structurally sound.
Last year a nonprofit water tower committee received a grant from the Minnesota Historical Society and the city agree to contribute matching funds. In addition to the roof, the $324,086 estimate includes a catch basin for water drainage, restoration of windows and steel staircase, brick tuck pointing and relocating flagpoles. The project time line depends on bids, due April 8.
In October 2018, citizens formed a committee to raise funds to save and restore the tower, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. (Brainerd Dispatch)
New USCG cutter in Duluth
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar is moving from Baltimore to the port of Duluth, where it will replace the Coast Guard Cutter Alder.
The Coast Guard maintains aids to navigation, does ice-breaking, and conducts search and rescue and law enforcement, when needed.
The Spar was commissioned in 2001 and was first based in Kodiak, Alaska. Since 2020, the 225-foot buoy tender has been undergoing maintenance at the Coast Guard Yard, where systems are evaluated and major repairs are made. In mid-June 2021 the Alder left Duluth for Baltimore. It should move to its new home port of San Francisco this summer.
To get to Duluth, Spar will travel through the St. Lawrence Seaway and across the Great Lakes. (Star-Tribune)
