NoDak: statewide emergency
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a statewide flood emergency, following unprecedented fall flooding due to heavy rain and snow in mid-October. Rivers in the Red River Valley are at historic levels for the time of year and more rainy weather is expected.
While flooding does not pose a significant risk to communities, Burgum said literally billions of dollars of agriculture value remains unharvested in the fields, causing a potential economic hardship. Ag Commissioner Dog Goehring estimated about $2 billion in soybeans are currently sitting in water in Western Minnesota and North Dakota, in conditions that may not allow producers to harvest them any time soon.
Livestock farmers and ranchers could run short of feed, he added, because more than 90 percent of corn used for cattle feed also has not been harvested and hay crops have been damaged by standing water. (Minnesota Public Radio)
Grand Rapids pedestrian killed
A Grand Rapids woman was hit and killed around 10:10 p.m. Oct. 20 while walking along Highway 169 south of Grand Rapids.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2009 Chevy Impala, driven by Kennedy Niska, 22, of Crosby, was headed south when it struck and fatally injured Wanda Jean Meinhardt, 63, near Laplant Road. Niska was not injured in the accident; alcohol was not involved. (Forum News Service)
