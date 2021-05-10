Bald eagles apparently shot
Officials are investigating the deaths of two bald eagles that were found along the Blackduck River and appeared to have been shot. Local DNR conservation officer Demosthenes Regas was tipped off April 23 after the Nongame Wildlife Program received the information from an anonymous caller, the agency said.
The eagles were dead when Regas arrived, according to the DNR, and Regas said the raptors showed signs of being shot.
Both eagles were then turned over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), which will determine the cause of death. Bald eagles are protected under multiple federal laws. (Bring Me the News)
Akeley Campground featured
An Explore Minnesota film crew visited Akeley last week to make a promotional video at the city campground on the shore of 11th Crow Wing Lake.
The “Culinary Campfire” series is being filmed at six city, regional and state parks in partnership with Hmong chef Yia Vang of Minneapolis. In addition the videos will give campers ideas for enhancing their own campfire cooking menu items featuring local ingredients.
The promotional video in Akeley featured Vang cooking a breakfast of pork belly hash with veggies, duck egg and coffee over an open fire. Vang also planned to camp overnight there.
Three videos have already been filmed and are posted at www.exploreminnesota.com/culinarycampfire. The Akeley video will be available this summer. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
