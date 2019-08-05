From Concordia to Concordia

The president of Concordia College in Seward, Nebr., says he’s leaving Nebraska to take over leadership of his alma mater in Minnesota.

Brian Friedrich announced July 29 that he’ll become president of Concordia University in St. Paul, Minn., where he graduated in 1979. He’ll take over the position in January. Friedrich has been at the Seward campus for 28 years, serving in a variety of positions until becoming president in 2004.

The Seward school was founded in 1894 by the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. (MPR)

Dragging victim ID’d

The North Dakota woman who died after being dragged by a horse has beeen identified. Bertha Wood, 47, of Fargo, was walking the horse on July 26. The lead was wrapped around her arm when she was dragged some distance to her death. A funeral service was held July 30 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church,  in Oakes, N.D. (MPR)

Boston, the DMV, dog dies

Boston, the golden retriever who greeted customers at the Brainerd License Office, has died as the result of cancer.  Over the past 13 years, the puppy patriarch, the first of the “DMV dogs,” greeted customers and patiently waited for treats with his signature calming presence.

“I did not like dogs. I’m not a dog lover, but I loved Boston,” said Kelly Norwood who worked in the DMV for 18 years. “He was just a perfect dog. I’ve known him his whole life. He’s always been here with me. We shared many meals together, many snacks together. … He was just my buddy, and I’m just heartbroken that he’s gone. He was just a wonderful sweet, perfect dog. Only dog I’ve ever really bonded with. I’m going to miss him a lot.”

Boston is survived by his brother, Sully, who will carry on as the official DMV greeter. (Brainerd Dispatch)

