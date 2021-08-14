Driver rescued near Duluth
St. Louis County authorities rescued a driver early Aug. 1 after directions from his phone sent him down a remote forest road.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 30-year-old man was finally able to get cell service and call 911 just before 5:30 a.m. Search teams responded to an area of the Hulligan Lake Forest Road off the Vermilion Trail about 30 miles north of Duluth.
The man had been following cell phone map directions when his vehicle became stuck. He then set off on foot and got lost in a wooded, swampy area, the sheriff’s report said. Searchers, including some with a drone, found the man cold and wet but uninjured.
The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that cell phone mapping is not always accurate in the area and occasionally guides people onto little-used roads. It recommends that people unfamiliar with the area stay on higher traffic roadways. (MPR)
Music festival cancelled
Organizers of the Lakes Area Musical Festival announced Aug. 6 that the remaining activities and performances of the 2021 season have been cancelled due to two positive COVID-19 tests among performers.
The festival, in its 12th season, performed its concert series in 2020 in an entirely virtual format. This year was a return to in-person performances in a new performance space, Brainerd’s Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts. Events were scheduled to run through Aug. 22, with each livestreamed as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.