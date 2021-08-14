Driver rescued near Duluth

St. Louis County authorities rescued a driver early Aug. 1 after directions from his phone sent him down a remote forest road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 30-year-old man was finally able to get cell service and call 911 just before 5:30 a.m. Search teams responded to an area of the Hulligan Lake Forest Road off the Vermilion Trail about 30 miles north of Duluth.

The man had been following cell phone map directions when his vehicle became stuck. He then set off on foot and got lost in a wooded, swampy area, the sheriff’s report said. Searchers, including some with a drone, found the man cold and wet but uninjured.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that cell phone mapping is not always accurate in the area and occasionally guides people onto little-used roads. It recommends that people unfamiliar with the area stay on higher traffic roadways. (MPR)

Music festival cancelled

Organizers of the Lakes Area Musical Festival announced Aug. 6 that the remaining activities and performances of the 2021 season have been cancelled due to two positive COVID-19 tests among performers.

The festival, in its 12th season, performed its concert series in 2020 in an entirely virtual format. This year was a return to in-person performances in a new performance space, Brainerd’s Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts. Events were scheduled to run through Aug. 22, with each livestreamed as well.

