Fire at Backus City Hall
Firefighters from Backus, Pine River and Hackensack battled flames the night of Feb. 2 at Backus City Hall, which happens to share the building with the city’s fire department.
Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and remove emergency vehicles from the building. The extent of damage was not immediately known. (Brainerd Dispatch)
Akeley receives resignation
With the Jan. 25 resignation of Public Works Supervisor Kelly Vanden Eykel, the city of Akeley is looking at options to fill the position.
Vanden Eykel had worked for the city for nine years. In his resignation letter he mentioned several issues that made for a hostile work environment, plus lack of respect for city employees, as reasons for his resignation. Vanden Eykel’s last day was Feb. 5. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
Kitty litter from ... field peas?
Lifetime friends Chad Blaser and Wayne Olson of Fosston have come up with an unusual business idea: cat litter made from finely-ground field peas.
Blaser, who raises sheep near Fosston, was having a hard time keeping the farm cats from using his lambs’ feed bunkers filled with legumes as their own litter boxes.
While frustrated at having feed ruined, he noticed that the pea chips automatically encased kitty waste in a hard, scoopable clump. He contacted longtime friend and neighbor Olson, and the two brainstormed until they came up with Pea Pawd Litter, an all-natural, sustainable litter made of yellow field peas.
The product was tested at the Polk County Humane Society, which reported effective odor control. Cats that normally didn’t totally cover up their waste would do so; possibly because the soft litter is easier on their paws. Pea Pawd is also a good alternative to clay litter that can generate a carcinogenic silica dust and cause intestinal blockages in some cats.
Pea Pawd Cat Litter is sold at groceries and hardware stores in northwest Minnesota. To learn more go to peapawd.com. (Grand Forks Herald)
