Nevis looks at virtual academy
Some students prefer learning online, but if they aren’t in the school building, the district loses state aid revenue. That’s the reality Nevis Superintendent Gregg Parks explained recently to the Nevis School Board. For example, if 20 elementary and 20 high school students opt to learn online, Nevis would lose $500,000 in state aid.
Principal Brian Michaelson said some area districts are looking at starting online academies. It would take Nevis a few years to get qualified but keeping students would pay for itself. Some students have already been lost to Minnesota Academy, Blue Sky Academy, and Park Rapids is now starting its own academy. That means a Nevis student can sit home and attend another school online.
The idea is in the infancy stage, Parks said. The first step would be sending a questionnaire to online families to see how many plan to continue online school next year and how many plan to return to the building. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
