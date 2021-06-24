New wood products plant
A new wood products manufacturing plant is coming to northeastern Minnesota.
Huber Engineered Woods based in North Carolina has announced plans to build a $440 million oriented strand board plant in Cohasset. At a special meeting June 21, the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board approved a $15 million funding assistance package to help build the plant.
The project is also contingent on an additional $20 million from the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Starting next spring, the plant will be built on more than 400 acres currently owned by Minnesota Power at its Boswell Energy Center. Construction is expected to take about two years with 300-400 construction workers needed. It is expected that 150 logging trucks per day will be needed to supply the plant with wood.
The plant should be Huber’s most efficient and sustainable operation. It will consume about 800,000-1 million tons of primarly aspen per year.(www.businessnorth.com and mpr.org)
