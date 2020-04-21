Sex offender sentenced

Cass County resident Richard Dean Wilson, Jr., pleaded guilty April 9 in Cass County District Court to one count of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and two counts of Second-Degree Sexual Conduct for acts committed against three separate children. After the guilty pleas, Wilson was sentenced to 23 years, 4 months in prison on the First-Degree charge, and 14 years, and 14 years, three months on the Second Degree charges. He will be required to register as a predatory offender for the rest of his life. He will be subject to a 10-year conditional release period upon being released from prison.

The convictions also mean a future civil commitment as a sexually dangerous person can be pursued, with the potential of confinement at a secure hospital facility after release from prison.

According to the criminal complaint, in February 2016, law enforcement traced a file sharing program distributing child pornography to the address where Wilson lived. A search warrant resulted in computers seized. Wilson finally admitted that he viewed and downloaded child pornography. Law enforcement later learned that the seized computers contained multiple pornographic videos depicting Wilson committing various sexual acts with young children. Wilson admitted to creating the videos.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Leech Lake Tribal Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted with the investigation and prosecution (Cass Lake Times)

