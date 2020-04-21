Sex offender sentenced
Cass County resident Richard Dean Wilson, Jr., pleaded guilty April 9 in Cass County District Court to one count of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and two counts of Second-Degree Sexual Conduct for acts committed against three separate children. After the guilty pleas, Wilson was sentenced to 23 years, 4 months in prison on the First-Degree charge, and 14 years, and 14 years, three months on the Second Degree charges. He will be required to register as a predatory offender for the rest of his life. He will be subject to a 10-year conditional release period upon being released from prison.
The convictions also mean a future civil commitment as a sexually dangerous person can be pursued, with the potential of confinement at a secure hospital facility after release from prison.
According to the criminal complaint, in February 2016, law enforcement traced a file sharing program distributing child pornography to the address where Wilson lived. A search warrant resulted in computers seized. Wilson finally admitted that he viewed and downloaded child pornography. Law enforcement later learned that the seized computers contained multiple pornographic videos depicting Wilson committing various sexual acts with young children. Wilson admitted to creating the videos.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Leech Lake Tribal Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted with the investigation and prosecution (Cass Lake Times)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.