Darwin, MN honors Weird Al
Darwin, Minn., the home of “The Largest Twine Ball Rolled by One Man” (the late Francis Johnson), recently honored comic songwriter Weird Al Yankovic by renaming a side street, known as Twine Ball Lane, as “Weird Alley” (Al -ley, get it?)
The keepers of Darwin’s Twine Ball say they wanted to recognize everything Yankovic “has done to promote the Twine Ball and Darwin.” Weird Al visited Darwin and its Twine Ball back in 1996 and this year he performed Aug. 27 to a sold-out crowd at the Minnesota Fair where he sang the town of Darwin’s favorite song.
Yankovic is best known for his comedy rewrites of popular songs like “Party in the USA” (Party in the CIA), and “Gangsta’s Paradise” (Amish Paradise). One of his original songs, “The Biggest Ball of Twine in Minnesota” (1989) pays tribute to Darwin’s landmark. (Minnesota Public Radio)
Menahga HS almost ready
The Menahga School Board toured the almost-completed high school addition Aug. 19. Construction manager Nick Ylitalo said classrooms have been inspected and the punch list was nearly completed.
Ylitalo said there were no recordable injuries during the project and the contingency fund has a healthy balance of $196,493. Superintendent Kevin Wellen said any remaining funds could go toward furniture, fixtures and equipment or be used to reduce any building debt.
While all safety and occupancy requirements will be met, Wellen said the gym will not be ready until mid-September because necessary humidifiers have not arrived. A public dedication of the new high school will possibly be held in October. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
