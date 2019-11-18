Swatara man charged in death
Joseph Karjala, 34, of Swatara, has been charged with second-degree murder in the strangulation death of Michelle Mae of Outing. Mae was reported missing Oct. 3 and her body was found Oct. 15 on Karjala’s property. Karjala was arraigned Nov. 7; Judge David Hermerding set unconditional bail of $5 million or conditional bail of $2 million bond and $500,000 cash bail.
After Mae was reported missing, her black 2004 Jeep Liberty was located a day later one-third mile from Karjala’s residence, and a search began, led by the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office. At the same time, Karjala was arrested for violating probation and was taken into custody.
While in custody Karjala told a nurse at the Aitkin County Jail that he “may have killed a girl” but couldn’t remember for sure because of his drug use. After an extended search, Mae’s body was found buried under the crawl space of Karjala’s house. The body was brought for autopsy to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner where the manner of death was found to be homicide. (Brainerd Dispatch)
RREAL gets Bush Fdtn. grant
The Rural Renewable Energy Alliance (RREAL) in Backus is one of three Minnesota nonprofits to receive up to $500,000 in community grants from the Bush Foundation.
RREAL, which provides solar assistance and does solar projects in low-income and Native American communities, received a $408,000 grant. Other recipients were the Hmong American Partnership in St. Paul, and Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center, Minneapolis, $500,000 grants each.
This year, 81 nonprofits applied for grants. Bush is among the 10 largest foundations in Minnesota in terms of the amount it gives each year. (Star-Tribune)
