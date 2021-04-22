PR voters defeat referendum
Voters in the Park Rapids School District narrowly rejected a ballot question April 13 that would have allowed the district to raise $59.8 million in bonds to improve school facilities. Unofficial totals show 1,001 votes in favor and 1,046 against.
The district proposed the referendum to address aging infrastructure, modernize classroom spaces and bolster collaborative and career programming options. A similar proposal in the form of two ballot questions also failed by a narrow margin in November 2020.
“While we are disappointed in the results, we respect the decision of the voters and we thank everyone who made their voices heard,” said Sup’t. Lance Bagstad. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
Karjala pleads guilty to murder
Joshua Karjala, 36, of Swatara, admitted April 15 to being responsible for the strangulation death in October 2019 of Michelle Mae, 35, of Outing. At a plea hearing in Aitkin County District Court, Karjala pleaded guilty to unintentional second degree murder. He will be sentenced June 1 with the maximum sentence of 27.5 years in prison (330 months).
Karjala admitted to an investigator that he and May had used drugs and engaged in what he called “rough sex” which included choking. After discovering that Mae was unresponsive and not breathing, he tried to revive her but when unsuccessful, hid her body. (Brainerd Dispatch)
