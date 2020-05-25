Brainerd City hall roof burns
A fire ignited on the roof of Brainerd City Hall around 12:30 p.m. May 18. Nearly 30 from the Brainerd Fire Department firefighters fought the blaze, fanned by gusty winds up to 36 mph. Ten employees got out of the building safely. Two contracting firms were working on the roof at the time of the fire.
Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes said the initial fire was contained within 10 minutes, but firefighters spent an hour or more checking the roof truss structure to make sure the fire had not spread through multiple layers.
City Engineer Paul Sandy said it appeared that three or four joists were damaged, along with sheeting that was going to be replaced anyway. Some ceiling tile and flooring will have to be replaced, but new electrical equipment was not damaged.
The fire also caused minor water damage on the second and third floors and light smoke damage throughout the building. The State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause and origin. (Brainerd Dispatch)
Annie Glenn dies at 100
Annie Glenn, widow of astronaut and former Senator John Glenn, died May 12 at age 100, of COVID-19 complications. At the time of her death, she was living at a nursing home near St. Paul, having moved there to be near her daughter Lyn,
She was a strong advocate for those with communication disorders, having struggled with a severe stutter since childhood. As an adult, she underwent an intensive program at the Communications Research Institute at Hollins College, Roanoke, Va., that gave her the skills to control her stutter and to speak in public.
A virtual memorial service will be held June 6 at Broad Street Presbyterian Church in Columbus, Ohio. (Star-Tribune)
