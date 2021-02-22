Name a MnDOT snowplow
After receivng nearly 24,000 possible names submitted by the public, the Department of Transportation is accepting votes in its Name a Snowplow contest.
MnDOT staff and leaders reviewed the list and selected 50 finalists. Voting is now open at mndot.gov/nameasnowplow. Voting runs until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26. Individuals will be able to vote once for up to eight of their favorite names.
MnDOT plans to announce eight winners and the areas of the state where those named snowplows will be located -- one snowplow in each MnDOT District — early next month. (Bemidji Pioneer)
Finlandia XC ski race cancelled
The 39th annual Minnesota Finlandia Cross Country Ski Race, set for Feb. 20, 2021, ended up being cancelled due to COVID concerns and low snow cover, organizers announced Feb. 16.
The Finlandia Community Health Sports Board cited safety of skiers and volunteers as huge factors for the decision. They expressed the hope that the race will be held in 2022 (Lakeland Public TV)
McNamee wins Triple A Award
Nevis HS senior Jack McNamee received the MSHSL Triple A Award for Subsection 29 at a virtual ceremony Feb. 28. The award was based on McNamee’s outstanding achievements in athletics, arts and academics. He excels in cross-country, basketball and track, is an A honor roll student, member of the National Honor Society and will graduate this spring with exemplary honors from Nevis HS.
McNamee also will graduate from Alexandria Technical and Community College with honors, where he earned his associate of arts degree.(Northwoods Press)
