Zebra mussels in aquariums
Invasive zebra mussels, which first arrived in the U.S. more than 30 years ago, have now been found in “moss balls” sold at pet stores. The balls are actually made of green algae and are popular fish habitat in aquarium.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reported earlier in March that the zebra mussels were found on moss balls in 25 states but not Minnesota. Now they have been foound in Petco and PetSmart stores, says Doug Jensen, AIS program coordinator for the U of M Sea Grant Program. Those stores have been very cooperative and stopped selling moss balls. The worry is that if live mussels are released into a storm drain or flushed into the sewer, they could eventually be introduced into a waterway.
Aquarium owners who bought moss balls are asked to dispose of them by freezing or dunking them in hot water, saltwater or bleach, then placing them in a sealed plastic bag and throwing them in the trash.
Zebra mussels can quickly take over once they get established in a lake or rive, disrupting the food chain, changing water chemistry, and clogging water intake and delivery systems. (Minnesota Public Radio)
LaVallee takes a dunking
Professional snowmobiler and X Games medalist Levi LaVallee of Longville was retrieved by the Duluth Fire Department March 1 from the water off Rice’s Point in the Duluth-Superior Harbor.
Earlier this month, LaVallee spent several days filming various stunts around Duluth, and the fire department was standing by on scene to provide support in case of an emergency. LaVallee was jumping his snowmobile off an old railroad bridge and onto a barge when he ended up in the lake. He wasn’t injured and his snowmobile was later recovered.
According to city spokesperson Kate Van Daele, LaVallee was retrieved without injury in “under a minute” by the fire department’s Marine 3 unit. (Forum News Service and bringmethenews.com)
