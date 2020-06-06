Blackduck mayor resigns
Blackduck mayor Rudy Patch resigned June 1 after sharing a meme on his Facebook page over the weekend, showing a blood-spattered vehicle with the caption, “I don’t know what you mean by protesters on the freeway. I came through with no problem.”
The posting came after the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in Minneapolis police custody. Protests have spread from the Twin Cities to cities across the nation.
The Blackduck City Council immediately scheduled an emergency meeting, but it was canceled after Patch resigned. In a letter to the council, Patch explained that he had made a mistake by sharing the post without the correct context.
“The post was in reference to a conversation I had the night before. I ran across this post the next day and wanted to share it with that person. I did not like the post; I did not see the humor in the post. It was meant for the individual to recognize how bad it could be to drive through protesters ...”
The post has since been taken down. (Forum News Service)
