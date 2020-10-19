Brainerd opens school facilities to outside groups
The Brainerd School Board decided Oct. 12 to open up its facilities to outside use, after the MSHSL loosened restrictions on fans at indoor sporting events.
With limited fans now allowed for sports like swimming and volleyball, the board agreed to let youth organizations like Brainerd Youth Athletic Association and Brainerd Basketball Association use school facilities. Each group must submit a COVID-19 preparation plan with face covering rules, capacity limits and documents to make sure all who attend are healthy.
No visitors will be allowed during practice and tickets will be sold ahead of time due to capacity limits and contract tracing. The district may need to charge renters for extra cleaning and disinfecting. (Brainerd Dispatch)
Should we stay or go?
The pandemic has some Minnesota snowbirds unsure about heading south for the winter. More than 44,000 Minnesotans spend their winters elsewhere, with Arizona, Florida, Texas and California ranking among the top states. But all four of those states are in the top 10 when it comes to the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide.
With uncertainty about whether the pandemic will be contained or when a vaccine will be developed, some are resigning themselves to staying in Minnesota this winter. Others feel that if they have to be stuck at home, they’d rather be stuck somewhere warm — at their winter homes.
Minnesota State Demographer Susan Brower said she suspects the number of people traveling out of state this winter will be lower than in past years. (Minnesota Public Radio)
