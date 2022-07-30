MCT members favor
removing blood quantum
MCT members favor
removing blood quantum
Members of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe’s six bands, including Leech Lake, have voted in favor of removing the “blood quantum” requirement from the MCT’s constitution, adopted in the early 1960s, under pressure from the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs. (Since 1961, a minimum of 25 percent Ojibwe/Chippewa blood is required for tribal membership, dating back to 1941 membership rolls kept by the federal government.)
Out of nearly 7,800 ballots, 64 percent favored removing the requirement. In a second referendum question, 57 percent felt individual bands or reservations should be able to set their own membership requirements.
The votes are advisory and do not change the tribe’s constitution for now. However it provides guidance for the executive council as it decides how to proceed.
“The main issue is [tribal members] want something done. It’s just a matter of where we go from here,” said Boise Forte Chairwoman Cathy Chavers, who is the current MCT president
Since it was adopted, the blood quantum requirement has resulted in dwindling tribal membership, as members marry non-members. Many parents who are members have children who don’t qualify based on blood quantum requirements.
However some feel expanding membership would stretch scarce resources like housing and other services, or that per capita payments that some bands distribute from casino revenues, could be reduced.
For now the MCT’s constitution reform committee will present a report to the executive committee in October. The committee, made up of 12 elected leaders from the six bands, will decide what to do next. (MPR News)
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.