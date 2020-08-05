Arrest made in 1986 murder

An arrest has been made in connection with the 1986 death of Nancy Daugherty in Chisholm, Chisholm Police and the Minnesota BCA announced July 29.

The suspect, identifeid as 52-year-old Michael Allan Carbo, was arrested and booked into the St. Louis County Jail in Virginia for second-degree murder.

Daughtery was last seen just after midnight July 16, 1986. Chisholm police conducted a welfare check and found her body in her home. She had been beaten, sexually assaulted and strangled. Neighbors reported hearing a woman screaming in the early morning hours, and police found signs of a struggle inside and outside the home.

The BCA found DNA on the victim and at the scene, but it did not match anyone in the criminal data base at the time. Earlier this year a DNA sample was provided to a firm that analyzes public genealogy databases and helps law enforcement find case leads. Based on the analysis, a suspect was identified in July.

After surveillance, the suspect’s DNA sample was surreptitiously obtained. On July 27, the BCA lab reported a DNA match to the victim. The suspect will be charged by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

“This case illustrates why no case is ever cold for us,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. (Mesabi Tribune)

Duluth restaurants close

Three Duluth restaurants — Sir Ben’s, Grandma’s and Little Angie’s — are temporarily closing after staff members tested positive for COVID-19. It was the second positive COVID-19 test at the iconic Grandma’s Saloon and Grill in Canal Park. (Star-Tribune North Report)

