Arrest made in 1986 murder
An arrest has been made in connection with the 1986 death of Nancy Daugherty in Chisholm, Chisholm Police and the Minnesota BCA announced July 29.
The suspect, identifeid as 52-year-old Michael Allan Carbo, was arrested and booked into the St. Louis County Jail in Virginia for second-degree murder.
Daughtery was last seen just after midnight July 16, 1986. Chisholm police conducted a welfare check and found her body in her home. She had been beaten, sexually assaulted and strangled. Neighbors reported hearing a woman screaming in the early morning hours, and police found signs of a struggle inside and outside the home.
The BCA found DNA on the victim and at the scene, but it did not match anyone in the criminal data base at the time. Earlier this year a DNA sample was provided to a firm that analyzes public genealogy databases and helps law enforcement find case leads. Based on the analysis, a suspect was identified in July.
After surveillance, the suspect’s DNA sample was surreptitiously obtained. On July 27, the BCA lab reported a DNA match to the victim. The suspect will be charged by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.
“This case illustrates why no case is ever cold for us,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. (Mesabi Tribune)
Duluth restaurants close
Three Duluth restaurants — Sir Ben’s, Grandma’s and Little Angie’s — are temporarily closing after staff members tested positive for COVID-19. It was the second positive COVID-19 test at the iconic Grandma’s Saloon and Grill in Canal Park. (Star-Tribune North Report)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.