Menahga trims budget by $1m
The Menahga School Board decided March 15 to cut its budget by about $1 million due to declining enrollment. The enrollment drop was primarily due to COVID and related declines in state aid..
Superintendent Kevin Wellen recommended reducing 8.5 FTE staff positions and one principal, which the board approved. Bus purchases will be delayed for one year and purchase of technology will be limited to replacement and maintenance. Four early retirement incentives were also approved by the board. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
Backus woman found guilty
Sandra Jean Kelley, 61, of Backus, pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $100,000 from a Pine River dental office and was sentenced March 15 in Cass County district Court on felony theft of diverting funds from Pine River Dental Arts. Kelley told the court she stole the money to support her gambling and shopping habits.
Judge Jana M. Austad ordered a stay of imposition on the sentence, which includes 60 days in the county jail, supervised probation of five years, a $795 fine and other conditions.
The discrepancies were discovered by the CEO of Pine River Dental Arts while examining business records during the COVID-19 shut-down. The CEO discovered that between Oct. 9, 2017 and March 31, 2020, Kelley used the corporate checking account to pay off nearly $85,000 of personal credit card debt, overpaid herself, paid off her cell phone bill and took cash from bank deposits. (Echo Journal)
Northland approves prom
The Northland School Board approved prom activities May 8 and travel to Three Bears Waterpark in Brainerd for a post-prom party. All COVID-19 measures will be followed. The Grand March will begin at 7 p.m., followed by the Prom dance, both in Remer. At 11 p.m., students will travel by bus to Brainerd until 4 a.m. and will return to Remer for pick-up by 5 p.m. (Press-Citizen)
