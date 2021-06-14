Brainerd man get 15 months
James Stimac, 39, of Brainerd, was sentenced June 9 by Federal Judge Susan Nelson to 15 months in prison for killing, then beheading a 700-pound black bear while trespassing on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. After Stimac completes his sentence, he will be on one year of supervised release and must pay a $9,500 fine.
According to prosecutors Stimac, who is not a Red Lake Tribal member, was on the reservation without permission in September 2019 when he shot and killed the bear, using a compound bow, near a garbage dump. The next day Stimac returned, posed for photos with the carcass and posted them on social media. Because the bear was too big to be moved, he cut off its head and took it to a taxidermist to be made into a trophy. The rest of the carcass was left to rot.
The bear is one of seven clan animals of the Red Lake Band; the band does not allow non-tribal members to hunt on the reservation.
According to public records, Stimac has a long criminal history of illegal hunting and fishing violations. He has been convicted of firearm violations, baiting deer, deer hunting without a license, fishing without a license, transporting illegal big game and spearing without a spearing license. As a convicted felon, he cannot possess a firearm. (Brainerd Dispatch, MPR)
