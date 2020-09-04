Nevis OKs in-person learning
With a COVID-19 case rate of 2.8 in Hubbard County, Nevis School Supt. Gregg Parks recommended the in-person learning option at the Aug. 27 School Board meeting, which the board approved. Parks said he felt very confident that in-person learning will be what happens when school resumes in September.
Students will attend school while following additional safety precautions, including face coverings. They will attend Monday-Thursday with normal hours and classroom settings, with distance learning on Fridays. Families have the option for full-time distace learning.
While many school activities have been modified or eliminated, Homecoming will be held the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2 as a virtual event, with a virtual
