Burning bush/noxious weed
A popular landscape shrub called the burning bush is now on the state noxious weed list as a “specially regulated plant.”
Winged euonymus or burning bush (Euonymus alatus) arrived in North America in the mid-1800s. A member of the bittersweet family (Celastraceae), it is native to northeastern Asia, Japan and central China. The brilliant red fall foliage, corky “winged” branches and orange-red fruits, as well as its adaptability, make it a desirable ornamental landscape plant that is attractive year-round.
Fruits are moved by birds, wind and water where they easily seed and spread into the natural landscape, where the plant outcompetes native vegetation for sunlight, soil nutrients and space.
In a news release, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture said that nurseries and growers will be required to phase the plant out of production over the next three years. As of Jan. 1, 2023, the species will move to the restricted noxious weed category and will be prohibited from sale, propagation and transport in Minnesota.
In Minnesota the plant has been found naturalized from the metro area down to the southeast corner of the state.(Brainerd Dispatch)
