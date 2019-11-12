Carcass dumpsters in place
It took some doing but dumpsters are now in place for deer hunters to safely dispose of carcasses in regions of the state at risk for chronic wasting disease (CWD)
The week before deer opener, the Department of Natural Resources was scrambling to find trash haulers who would service the dumpsters. Waste Management, which had the contract with the state, decided it would not serve the dumpsters for fear of liability. The DNR then approached local trash haulers but encountered some resistance, because in July, the DNR had dropped its contracts with smaller operators in favor of one big operator, Waste Management.
In Crow Wing County, one hauler flatly refused. “This is what they deserve” said David MacArthur, manager of Garrison Disposal. “You drop me and then your favorite boy doesn’t want to do the work? Hold their feet to the fire.”
By Friday, the day before opener, the DNR had found four haulers who would serve 26 dumpsters in the two CWD risk zones - one in central Minnesota, where carcasses will be burned in a special incinerator at the Crow Wing Landfill, and the other in the southeast, where carcasses will be taken to a landfill in La Crosse, Minn. Bryan Lueth, who manages the dumpster program, advised hunters to plan ahead for how to dispose of deer remains. All deer killed in the CWD zones must also be taken to specific locations for sampling; those locations can be found online at tinyurl.com/CWDSampling. (Minnesota Public Radio, Star-Tribune)
WeFest takes a year off
WeFest, billed as the world’s largest country music and camping festival, is taking a year off in 2020 but will return in 2021, according to the new owners, Live Nation. The festival will remain in its home south of Detroit Lakes.
In 2019, Live Nation bought the festival from Townsquare Media. It told Forum News Service that it is taking the year off to get a better handle on the event. This follows some of Townsquare’s unpopular decisions regarding ticket prices and rules and what some saw as a lack of connection to the area.
The Detroit Lakes mayor’s office said Nov. 4 that it has had no contact with the new owners. (Forum News Service)
